Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

