Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $333.36

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $333.36 and last traded at $334.42, with a volume of 282750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $336.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.51 and its 200 day moving average is $375.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

