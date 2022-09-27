Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.30. 81,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

