Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

