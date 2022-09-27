Vectorspace AI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $52,297.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002829 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011119 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00152445 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,492,678 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets.”

