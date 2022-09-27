Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $35.05

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $33.98. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 132 shares.

VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

