Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $19.28 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
