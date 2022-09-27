Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 8.1%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.