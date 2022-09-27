Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 8.1%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

