VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,817 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,026. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

