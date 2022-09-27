Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.46. 21,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 41,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Vident International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIDI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vident International Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vident International Equity Fund by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 296,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vident International Equity Fund by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.