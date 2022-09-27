VideoCoin Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.