VINchain Price Tops $0.0019 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, VINchain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $116,197.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

