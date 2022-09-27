Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,456 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vista Energy by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIST traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 3,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,637. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $762.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

