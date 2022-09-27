Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.52 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.34.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

