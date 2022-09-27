Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 422.7% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Up 2.0 %
VDMCY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 118,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
