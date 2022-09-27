Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lowered by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 54,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.