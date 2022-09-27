Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $35.20 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00090233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,479,131 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

