Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

