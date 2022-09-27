Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Down 29.7 %

OTCMKTS:WFTSF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.