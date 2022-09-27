WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Director Sells C$153,000.00 in Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,708,639.74.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 506,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$696.08 million and a PE ratio of -14.02. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

