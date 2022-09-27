West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $246.90

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $246.90 and last traded at $250.37, with a volume of 2279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

