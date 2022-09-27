Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 282.3% in September

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

