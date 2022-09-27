Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 98,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,457. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.