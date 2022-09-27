WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Up 8.8%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 10,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 428,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WideOpenWest by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

