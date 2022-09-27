Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Holdings Lessened by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,310 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 2.84% of Winmark worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Trading Up 2.0 %

Winmark stock traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $218.40. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697. The stock has a market cap of $751.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

