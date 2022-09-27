Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

