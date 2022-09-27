Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Up to $19.32

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $20.22. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 3,070 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

