Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.35. 183,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 123,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

