Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $527,200.00 and $39,025.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,661,636 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

