yOUcash Price Up 0% Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion and approximately $222,499.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s launch date was September 15th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.com. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

