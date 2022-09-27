Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00325630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00052203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,388,999 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

