Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 6.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 690,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,210 shares of company stock worth $1,268,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,271,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.