ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $233.85 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $233.85 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.43 or 1.00000090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064768 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

