Ziktalk (ZIK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,785.00

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ziktalk coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ziktalk has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

About Ziktalk

Ziktalk’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official website is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ziktalk

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ziktalk using one of the exchanges listed above.

