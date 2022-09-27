ZKSpace Price Hits $0.0513 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $51.30 million and $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

