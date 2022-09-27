Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $147.82

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.82 and last traded at $148.28, with a volume of 24027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

