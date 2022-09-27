Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.03.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.33 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $73.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $3,292,846. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.