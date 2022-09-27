Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZRSEF. Barclays lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 68 to CHF 61 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $422.96.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

