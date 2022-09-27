Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 345,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,647. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

