1,000 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.42. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

