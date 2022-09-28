11,851 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,722. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

