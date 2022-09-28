13,607 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $94.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

