164,737 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 233,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 77,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $34.29.

