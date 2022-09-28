18,000 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 492,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,752,445. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.