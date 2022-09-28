260,196 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 298,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,216. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

