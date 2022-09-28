3,000 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $340.76. The stock had a trading volume of 724,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.08 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

