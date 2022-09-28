3,200 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,097. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

