39,171 Shares in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of One Liberty Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

OLP traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,055. The company has a market capitalization of $457.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

