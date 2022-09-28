465 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.