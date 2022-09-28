5,779 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,547. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $78.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

